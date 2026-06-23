Kolkata battered by heavy rain and 60 kph gusts

Flights halted, trains delayed in Kolkata

Travel plans took a hit: flights at Kolkata airport were paused for over an hour due to flooded runways, and suburban trains saw delays with fallen trees damaging tracks.

The IMD says the bad weather isn't over yet: expect more rain and thunderstorms in the next 48 hours, especially in North Bengal, where flooding risk is high.

Locals are being urged to stay safe, avoid unstable structures, and not take shelter under trees during storms.