Kolkata battered by heavy rain and 60 kph gusts
India
Kolkata faced a rough spell as heavy rain and strong winds swept through the city, leading the IMD to put out a yellow alert.
Gusts up to 60 kph knocked down trees and electric poles, blocking roads and damaging property.
Waterlogging made getting around tough for everyone.
Flights halted, trains delayed in Kolkata
Travel plans took a hit: flights at Kolkata airport were paused for over an hour due to flooded runways, and suburban trains saw delays with fallen trees damaging tracks.
The IMD says the bad weather isn't over yet: expect more rain and thunderstorms in the next 48 hours, especially in North Bengal, where flooding risk is high.
Locals are being urged to stay safe, avoid unstable structures, and not take shelter under trees during storms.