Kolkata braces for BJP-led West Bengal swearing-in amid tight security

Central Kolkata traffic diversions, Metro recommended

Traffic's going to be rough in central Kolkata, especially around Park Street and Maidan.

Major roads like Esplanade Ramp and Casuarina Avenue will be diverted, and heavy vehicles (except essentials) can't enter from 4am to 8pm.

If you need to get around, Metro is your best bet or try routes like Eastern Metropolitan Bypass or Vidyasagar Setu.

Public transport on VVIP corridors will be paused for the day.