Kolkata braces for BJP-led West Bengal swearing-in amid tight security
India
Kolkata is gearing up for the BJP-led West Bengal government's big swearing-in this Saturday at Brigade Parade Ground, with PM Modi and other top leaders expected to attend.
Expect a crowd (more than 1 million supporters are set to show up), so the city is rolling out tight security with drones, CCTV, snipers, and metal detectors.
Central Kolkata traffic diversions, Metro recommended
Traffic's going to be rough in central Kolkata, especially around Park Street and Maidan.
Major roads like Esplanade Ramp and Casuarina Avenue will be diverted, and heavy vehicles (except essentials) can't enter from 4am to 8pm.
If you need to get around, Metro is your best bet or try routes like Eastern Metropolitan Bypass or Vidyasagar Setu.
Public transport on VVIP corridors will be paused for the day.