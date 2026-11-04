Kolkata Christians to hold November 5 rally after church attacks
Christian groups in Kolkata are gearing up for a major rally on November 5, 2026, after several recent attacks on churches and prayer meetings, including one where a new church was allegedly attacked during its inauguration.
Archbishop Joseph D'Souza, president of the All India Christian Council, will be present at the protest, which will feature prayer marches from key city spots and aims to spotlight concerns about safety for the community.
BCP reports 65 attacks on Christians
The Bangiya Christiya Pariseba (BCP) says there have been 65 incidents of violence against Christians since May, though only a handful were officially reported.
They have asked Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take action and plan to meet with the general secretary of the West Bengal unit of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Jishnu Basu, about the rapid attacks on the Christian community.