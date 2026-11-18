Kolkata College Street book fair sees ABVP SFI students clash
Things got heated at the College Street book fair in Kolkata when ABVP and SFI students clashed over a temporary bookstall on Saturday.
The fight saw stones, firecrackers, eggs, and water bottles thrown around, but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.
Police quickly stepped in with steel barricades to keep the groups apart, and as of 7pm no arrests had been made.
SFI stall permission sparked confrontation
The scuffle started after SFI was allowed to set up a stall that ABVP opposed, adding to recent tensions after earlier attacks on left-leaning bookstalls during Durga Puja.
On Wednesday, ABVP members also shouted slogans against Left Front chairman Biman Bose.
Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya commented that these confrontations are almost expected between such groups but said, "There is bound to be some trouble if these two organizations face each other. ABVP is not the BJP's students' front. The two organizations will settle the issue among themselves."