Kolkata: Cyber fraud losses drop to ₹208 crore in 2025

Police recovery rate up from 10% to 18%

Scams like digital arrests, fake investments, KYC and OTP tricks, ATM frauds, Aadhaar misuse, and bogus hotel bookings are still around.

But there's a bright spot: Kolkata Police managed to recover 18% of stolen funds in 2025 (up from 10% in 2024), using AI tools and a special recovery team.

They're aiming even higher—planning new cyber police stations across all divisions to catch scammers faster and boost recovery rates.