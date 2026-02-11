Kolkata: Cyber fraud losses drop to ₹208 crore in 2025
India
Good news for Kolkata—cyber fraud losses dropped to ₹208 crore in 2025, down from approximately ₹274 crore in 2024.
Monthly losses also fell, and this progress is mostly thanks to more people staying alert and police stepping up their game.
Police recovery rate up from 10% to 18%
Scams like digital arrests, fake investments, KYC and OTP tricks, ATM frauds, Aadhaar misuse, and bogus hotel bookings are still around.
But there's a bright spot: Kolkata Police managed to recover 18% of stolen funds in 2025 (up from 10% in 2024), using AI tools and a special recovery team.
They're aiming even higher—planning new cyber police stations across all divisions to catch scammers faster and boost recovery rates.