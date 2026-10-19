Kolkata Durga Puja pandal stampede kills 19 including father son
India
A stampede at a crowded Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata left 19 people dead, including a father and son visiting from Bihar.
Sadly, families from Kolkata and nearby districts like Howrah and Hooghly are now grieving loved ones they lost while celebrating together.
Urgent need for better crowd management
This heartbreaking incident is a wake-up call about the risks of overcrowding at big festivals.
It highlights how urgent better crowd management is for future events, so that celebrations can stay safe for everyone.