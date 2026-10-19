Kolkata Durga Puja stampede kills 19, autopsies point to asphyxia
India
19 people lost their lives in a tragic stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.
Preliminary postmortem reports now indicate that most victims died from asphyxia caused by chest compression, basically, the crowd pressure was so intense that many could not breathe.
Autopsies show organ damage, rib-pierced lungs
Autopsies found severe internal injuries among the victims, including damage to major organs like the lungs and liver.
Some had fractured ribs that even pierced their lungs due to the crush.