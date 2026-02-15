Kolkata: Fire breaks out in apartment, no injuries reported
India
A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a South Kolkata apartment building Sunday morning, but there were no reports of any injury—residents of the affected flat had gone to a nearby temple when it happened.
The blaze started around 10:40am and was put out by noon thanks to five fire trucks rushing in.
Fire officials looking into cause of fire
Firefighters and disaster teams acted fast, stopping the flames from spreading to other flats.
There were no reports of any injury, and now officials are looking into what sparked the fire and checking for any damage.