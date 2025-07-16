Next Article
Kolkata gangrape survivor set to take semester exams
A first-year student at South Calcutta Law College, who faced a traumatic assault last June while filling out exam forms, is moving forward and will sit for her semester exams starting Wednesday.
Despite the ordeal, she's received her admit card and is determined not to let the incident stop her education.
Case was filed under various sections of IPC
Police quickly arrested three suspects after the attack.
The West Bengal Commission for Women has encouraged the survivor's family to support her exam plans, calling it a strong message of resilience.
Her classmates hope her determination inspires others facing tough situations.