Plea for NEET-UG 2025 retest due to power outage India Jul 16, 2025

The Supreme Court is set to review a plea from NEET-UG candidates who faced power cuts during their exam at Indore and Ujjain centers.

After the Madhya Pradesh High Court said no to a retest—citing an expert panel that claimed natural light was enough—the students are hoping for another shot, arguing their performance took a real hit.