Plea for NEET-UG 2025 retest due to power outage
The Supreme Court is set to review a plea from NEET-UG candidates who faced power cuts during their exam at Indore and Ujjain centers.
After the Madhya Pradesh High Court said no to a retest—citing an expert panel that claimed natural light was enough—the students are hoping for another shot, arguing their performance took a real hit.
Will the students get another chance?
With counseling for NEET starting July 21, the clock's ticking.
The Supreme Court will weigh fairness and mental stress against keeping academic schedules on track.
If the students win, there's still time for them to join later rounds of counseling—so this decision could really change things for those affected.