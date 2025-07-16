Next Article
Woman rescued from top of train engine in Chennai
Commuters at Tambaram station in Chennai spotted a woman on top of a stationary train engine and quickly alerted railway police.
Thankfully, Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police officers responded fast and brought her down safely, with no injuries.
She's now at a shelter home while officials look into her identity and what led to the incident.
Similar incidents in the past
Stories like this highlight gaps in railway safety—something that affects anyone who travels by train.
Just last month, a woman drove her car along the tracks near Hyderabad for several kilometers, disrupting trains.
Incidents like these are reminders that better support systems and monitoring at stations could make everyone safer.