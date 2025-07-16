'Third revolution' in warfare: CDS Anil Chauhan's warning India Jul 16, 2025

India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, just called out a big shift in how wars are fought—what he's calling the "third revolution."

Instead of relying only on traditional military power, he says the real game-changers now are data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).

Chauhan thinks it's time to update military strategies so these new tools can be used effectively in future conflicts.