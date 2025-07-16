'Third revolution' in warfare: CDS Anil Chauhan's warning
India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, just called out a big shift in how wars are fought—what he's calling the "third revolution."
Instead of relying only on traditional military power, he says the real game-changers now are data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML).
Chauhan thinks it's time to update military strategies so these new tools can be used effectively in future conflicts.
Drones and satellite tech can change modern warfare
Chauhan pointed to drones as a perfect example—tech that started off civilian but is now essential for safer military missions.
He also mentioned how low-earth orbit satellites make drones even more powerful by improving their communication and navigation.
Operations like Sindoor show that adapting quickly to these technologies is key for staying ahead in modern warfare.