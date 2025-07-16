Former Minister implicated in Bengaluru murder case

Shivu was caught in property dispute with some accused

Shivu had a history of criminal cases and was caught in a property dispute with some of the accused.

According to his mother, Jagadeesh and Kiran had taken over her son's property earlier and threatened him several times.

Shivu had even reported pressure from Basavaraj's associates to give up land rights.

The police are investigating the case, with more arrests expected as they dig deeper into the case.