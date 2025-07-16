Former Minister implicated in Bengaluru murder case
BJP leader and ex-minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been named as an accused in the murder of Shivaprakash (also known as Biklu Shivu), a realtor from Bengaluru.
On July 15, Shivu was attacked outside his home by a group of eight to nine men armed with iron rods and machetes.
His mother, Vijayalakshmi, who saw the attack happen, filed an FIR listing Basavaraj as one of the main accused.
Shivu was caught in property dispute with some accused
Shivu had a history of criminal cases and was caught in a property dispute with some of the accused.
According to his mother, Jagadeesh and Kiran had taken over her son's property earlier and threatened him several times.
Shivu had even reported pressure from Basavaraj's associates to give up land rights.
The police are investigating the case, with more arrests expected as they dig deeper into the case.