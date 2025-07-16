India's green power capacity surpasses thermal
India just crossed a huge climate milestone: over half of its total power capacity now comes from non-fossil fuel sources.
As of June 2025, out of 485 GW installed, 50.1% is powered by renewables, big hydro, or nuclear—beating the original 2030 target by several years.
It's a big step toward cleaner energy and cutting carbon emissions.
Renewables dominate this green progress
Solar and wind make up most of this green progress (185 GW), with hydropower and nuclear adding more muscle.
But here's the catch: coal and other thermal plants still generate over 70% of India's actual electricity because renewables can be unpredictable.
To fix this, the government is rolling out new programs—like hybrid solar-wind-storage projects and schemes to boost rooftop solar—to keep the grid stable while pushing for even more clean energy in the future.