India's green power capacity surpasses thermal

Renewables dominate this green progress

Solar and wind make up most of this green progress (185 GW), with hydropower and nuclear adding more muscle.

But here's the catch: coal and other thermal plants still generate over 70% of India's actual electricity because renewables can be unpredictable.

To fix this, the government is rolling out new programs—like hybrid solar-wind-storage projects and schemes to boost rooftop solar—to keep the grid stable while pushing for even more clean energy in the future.