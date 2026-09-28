Kolkata government school receives parcel with 'Quran' and letter
India
A government school in Kolkata received a parcel containing the Quran and other Islamic books, along with a letter suggesting Islamic teachings be added to classes.
The delivery on September 24
Parthapratim Baidya reassures, police investigating
Headmaster Parthapratim Baidya reassured everyone, saying, "We are a well-known state-run school and never instilled religious dogmatic views among our students. We believe in India's inclusiveness, where students cannot be taught the tenets of one particular religion."
The school has asked police to find out who sent the package. They're checking CCTV footage.