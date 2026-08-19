Kolkata hotel blaze kills 9, exposes ignored fire safety lapses
A tragic fire broke out at a Kolkata hotel on Wednesday, leaving nine people dead, including two women and a child.
The victims were found unconscious and couldn't be saved at the hospital.
The incident has shone a harsh light on ignored safety rules: the building had no fire license, had not undergone a fire safety audit, and even had an emergency exit that was blocked.
About 60 rescued, electrical hazards found
The old building housed around 10 guest houses; about 60 people were rescued, but some victims, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals in town for medical care, didn't make it.
Investigators found electrical hazards too, like several air conditioners hooked to just one power line.
The fire department was preparing to submit a complaint over these violations, while police are forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to figure out who's responsible for this preventable tragedy.