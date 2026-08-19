Kolkata hotel fire kills 9 Bangladeshi nationals seeking medical care
India
A fire broke out at a Kolkata hotel early Wednesday, leaving nine Bangladeshi nationals dead and six others injured. The deceased had traveled to the city for medical treatment.
The blaze started around 1:45am and brought five firefighters to the scene.
Smoke hinders rescues, victims feared trapped
Rescue teams rushed in but struggled with thick smoke that made it hard to reach people on the upper floors.
Some victims are still feared trapped as firefighters continue searching the building.