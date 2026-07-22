Kolkata IT professional abducted over ₹78L owed to moneylenders
India
A 39-year-old IT professional in Kolkata was abducted outside the RDB building on Tuesday, all because of a hefty ₹78 lakh debt he reportedly owed to moneylenders.
Six men grabbed him while he was starting his bike and pushed him into a white SUV.
Thankfully, a security guard noticed what happened and quickly tipped off the police with the car's number.
Police rescue abductee, 6 arrested
Police used CCTV footage and mobile tracking to chase down the SUV, rescuing the techie within two hours in Nadia district.
All six kidnappers were arrested on the spot and admitted they planned everything to recover their money.
The victim is now safe, while police are looking into how he ended up with such a huge loan.