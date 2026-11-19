Kolkata junior doctors protest notices to 8 interns over transfers
Things got heated at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital when junior doctors protested show-cause notices given to eight interns.
The interns had spoken out at a press conference, asking why victims of a recent stampede, where 19 people died and 25 were hurt, were sent to a private hospital instead of a government one that offers free care.
In protest, junior doctors continued their sit-in outside the principal's office, demanding the notices be withdrawn.
Protesters clash with alleged ABVP-linked people
The situation escalated as clashes broke out between protesters and people allegedly linked to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with both sides accusing each other of assault.
Meanwhile, the chief minister's office has asked for a full report, and Health Minister Shardwat Mukherjee reminded everyone that actions taken followed medical guidelines.
The interns are still pushing for the notices to be dropped and want access to the investigation report.