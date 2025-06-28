Kolkata law student gang-rape: video found on accused's phone

A video of the alleged rape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College has been found on the phone of one of the accused. The incident took place on June 25, when a 24-year-old female student was allegedly gang-raped by three men—Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukherjee. The victim claims she was lured into a guard room where Mishra raped her while Ahmed and Mukherjee prevented her from escaping.

Arrests and evidence Victim was lured into guard room On Saturday, Kolkata police arrested Pinaki Banerjee, a 55-year-old security guard of the college. Banerjee was arrested after discrepancies were found in his statements, and the victim directly complained against him. The victim alleged that during the assault, Mishra filmed her and threatened to release the video if she didn't cooperate. A medical examination confirmed injuries consistent with sexual assault on her body.

Investigation progress SIT probing the case A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is probing the case. The SIT is verifying whether the video filmed during the assault was circulated or shared with others. CCTV footage from June 25 is also being reviewed to establish a timeline of events. The three accused have been remanded in police custody till July 1 for further investigation.