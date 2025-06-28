Kolkata law student gang-rape: video found on accused's phone
What's the story
A video of the alleged rape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College has been found on the phone of one of the accused. The incident took place on June 25, when a 24-year-old female student was allegedly gang-raped by three men—Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukherjee. The victim claims she was lured into a guard room where Mishra raped her while Ahmed and Mukherjee prevented her from escaping.
Arrests and evidence
Victim was lured into guard room
On Saturday, Kolkata police arrested Pinaki Banerjee, a 55-year-old security guard of the college. Banerjee was arrested after discrepancies were found in his statements, and the victim directly complained against him. The victim alleged that during the assault, Mishra filmed her and threatened to release the video if she didn't cooperate. A medical examination confirmed injuries consistent with sexual assault on her body.
Investigation progress
SIT probing the case
A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, is probing the case. The SIT is verifying whether the video filmed during the assault was circulated or shared with others. CCTV footage from June 25 is also being reviewed to establish a timeline of events. The three accused have been remanded in police custody till July 1 for further investigation.
Police statement
Police condemn attempts to communalize incident
The Kolkata police have condemned attempts to communalize the incident, saying "certain unscrupulous elements are attempting deliberately to give a communal color to the unfortunate incident." They threatened legal action against those spreading false narratives. The state education department has sought a report from college authorities regarding security lapses during the incident.