Kolkata: Men dressed as Maa Kali, Shiva arrested for theft
Four men in Kolkata were arrested for allegedly dressing up as Hindu deities like Maa Kali and Lord Shiva to pickpocket pedestrians.
They targeted people at busy crossings and traffic signals, asking for alms and using friendly conversation to gain trust before stealing wallets and phones, then blending into the crowd.
Police suspect larger network involved in similar crimes
The suspects—Anil Ramju Salat, Dhiru Kalobhai Salat, Samirbhai Salat, and Raju Kumar—all from Gujarat, were picked up after a complaint at Jorasanko Police Station.
The case opened up when two others arrested for mobile theft gave police their whereabouts.
Officers are now looking into whether this group is part of a larger, possibly inter-state, network operating across multiple cities.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are probing a wider network.