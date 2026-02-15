Kolkata: Men dressed as Maa Kali, Shiva arrested for theft

Police suspect larger network involved in similar crimes

The suspects—Anil Ramju Salat, Dhiru Kalobhai Salat, Samirbhai Salat, and Raju Kumar—all from Gujarat, were picked up after a complaint at Jorasanko Police Station.

The case opened up when two others arrested for mobile theft gave police their whereabouts.

Officers are now looking into whether this group is part of a larger, possibly inter-state, network operating across multiple cities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are probing a wider network.