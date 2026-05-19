Kolkata Municipal Corporation serves 17 demolition notices to Banerjee properties
Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) cracks down on properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee
Kolkata's civic body just sent demolition notices to 17 addresses tied to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, saying they were built over alleged unauthorized construction.
Owners now have seven days to show their building plans and details of permission for additional construction and for things like elevators and escalators.
If they don't, KMC will tear down the structures and bill them for the costs.
Suvendu Adhikari sought Banerjee property details
Several of these addresses are linked to Banerjee's company, Leaps and Bounds Private Limited, or his parents, spread across Harish Mukherjee Road, Kalighat Road, and Panditiya Road.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said he had instructed officials to obtain property details of Banerjee's company, Leaps and Bounds Private Limited.