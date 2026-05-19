Kolkata Municipal Corporation serves 17 demolition notices to Banerjee properties India May 19, 2026

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) cracks down on properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata's civic body just sent demolition notices to 17 addresses tied to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, saying they were built over alleged unauthorized construction.

Owners now have seven days to show their building plans and details of permission for additional construction and for things like elevators and escalators.

If they don't, KMC will tear down the structures and bill them for the costs.