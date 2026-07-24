Kolkata NEET protest over alleged leaks escalates into clashes Friday
What started as a peaceful student march in central Kolkata on Friday quickly escalated when police and protesters clashed.
Organized by the Students's Federation of India (SFI), thousands gathered to demand action over alleged NEET exam paper leaks, calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and changes at the National Testing Agency.
Students say agitation is against NTA
The protest was part of a nationwide outcry against exam leaks, with support from groups like TMC Chhatra Parishad and Youth Congress.
Things got heated at Esplanade's Dorina Crossing when police tried to clear roadblocks; protesters reportedly threw stones and shoes.
Many students say this fight is about more than just NEET; as a B.Tech student, Kalyan Chakraborty put it, "This agitation is not just about NEET; it is against the NTA and the systemic collapse of our examination framework."