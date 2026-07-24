Kolkata NEET protest over alleged leaks escalates into clashes Friday

The protest was part of a nationwide outcry against exam leaks, with support from groups like TMC Chhatra Parishad and Youth Congress.

Things got heated at Esplanade's Dorina Crossing when police tried to clear roadblocks; protesters reportedly threw stones and shoes.

Many students say this fight is about more than just NEET; as a B.Tech student, Kalyan Chakraborty put it, "This agitation is not just about NEET; it is against the NTA and the systemic collapse of our examination framework."