Kolkata nurse found dead in locked NRS Hospital toilet

Police are investigating, and a post-mortem is underway to determine the cause of death.

They discovered some empty vials of anesthetic injection and a syringe were found inside the toilet, though no suicide note was left behind.

The nurse's phone is being analyzed, and her husband, whom she married in March, has been asked to come here.

Authorities have cordoned off the area, and senior officials, including West Bengal's health minister, visited to oversee the situation.