Kolkata Police arrest Hasnain Iqbal over email threatening Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was the target of a scary email threat sent to Bhowanipore police station on May 14, claiming a suicide-bomb attack would be carried out on him with the help of al-Qaida.
The message landed in the Bhowanipore police station's inbox on May 14, and by the next day, Kolkata Police's cyber cell and Special Task Force had tracked down and arrested Hasnain Iqbal, a 27-year-old from Garden Reach.
Iqbal admitted impersonation and IT skills
Iqbal admitted to sending the email using a woman's name he knew, apparently to get her and her family into trouble.
Police said he had advanced knowledge of information technology and was skilled in creating IP addresses and related technical tools.
Turns out, he had sent similar emails to government bodies before, including the Election Commission.
Investigations are still ongoing as officials try to piece together more evidence.