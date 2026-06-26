Kolkata Police arrest Kalicharan Banerjee after Taratala collapse, 11 dead

Suvendu Adhikari orders KMC audit

Banerjee, often called "Kali," is accused of pushing unauthorized tenders and funneling funds to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's office.

Adhikari also claims he was involved in building a ₹200 crore party headquarters using KMC powers.

After the tragedy, Adhikari ordered a four-week audit of all recent construction plans approved by KMC and noted that a Special Investigation Team continues to probe the warehouse collapse, promising that "no one will be spared."