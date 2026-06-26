Kolkata Police arrest Kalicharan Banerjee after Taratala collapse, 11 dead
Kalicharan Banerjee, who used to work closely with former mayor Firhad Hakim, has been arrested by Kolkata Police following the Taratala warehouse collapse that killed 11 people.
His arrest comes after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari accused him of corruption and illegal building approvals during Hakim's time at Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
Suvendu Adhikari orders KMC audit
Banerjee, often called "Kali," is accused of pushing unauthorized tenders and funneling funds to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's office.
Adhikari also claims he was involved in building a ₹200 crore party headquarters using KMC powers.
After the tragedy, Adhikari ordered a four-week audit of all recent construction plans approved by KMC and noted that a Special Investigation Team continues to probe the warehouse collapse, promising that "no one will be spared."