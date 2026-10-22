Kolkata police arrest Sanjeev Raha after Chorbagan stampede kills 19
Kolkata police have arrested Sanjeev Raha, treasurer of the Durga Puja committee, after a tragic stampede at Chorbagan on October 17 left 19 people dead.
Raha allegedly announced that a portion of the pandal was about to collapse, which caused panic in the already crowded and rainy conditions.
This brings total arrests to seven, including other top organizers.
Warning blamed, CM promises ₹25L
Investigators say Raha's warning pushed people to rush toward the exit, making things worse.
There was no real crowd management plan: security was mostly just verbal instructions.
In response, West Bengal's chief minister has promised ₹25 lakh and government jobs for the families of those who died in the stampede, plus full medical care for those injured.
The incident has sparked big questions about how public events are managed in Kolkata.