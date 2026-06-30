Kolkata police ban rallies, processions, and gatherings from July 2
Heads up if you're in central Kolkata: police have put a ban on public gatherings, rallies, and processions from July 2 to August 30.
This covers areas around Bowbazar and Hare Street police stations (except Bentinck Street) after officials got intelligence about possible violent protests that could mess with public peace.
Order bars weapons and group events
Under the new orders, you can't join rallies or group events in these zones, and carrying weapons or anything dangerous is also off-limits.
Police Commissioner and Executive Magistrate Ajay Nand says it's all about keeping things calm and traffic moving smoothly.
The order was issued quickly due to urgency, so the word is being spread through newspapers, police stations, and official notices: no specific group has been named.