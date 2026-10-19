Kolkata police bolster Durga Puja safety after Chor Bagan stampede
After a heartbreaking stampede at Chor Bagan that left 19 people dead and 25 injured, Kolkata police are stepping up safety at Durga Puja pandals this year.
The Forum for Durgotsab has asked puja organizers to keep at least 10 raincoats in each pandal and walkie-talkies on hand so organizers can stay connected, especially if the weather turns bad.
Announcements, ambulances and route checks
To keep things safer, there will be regular announcements asking people not to take selfies or videos inside the pandals. This is meant to help avoid crowd jams.
Every zone will also have an ambulance ready for emergencies. Plus, officials are thinking about limiting crowd numbers and removing VIP queues altogether.
Police and fire teams will be checking out top pandals to make sure entry and exit routes stay clear so everyone can celebrate safely.