Kolkata police book TMC councilor Sushanta Ghosh over fake license
India
Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor Sushanta Ghosh and four others have been booked by Kolkata police for cheating, forgery, and criminal intimidation.
The complaint says Ghosh promised a seven-foot footpath stall for ₹3.5 lakh but delivered a smaller, unauthorized one with a fake municipal license instead.
Sushanta Ghosh accused of nearly 3cr
The same councilor is also accused of collecting nearly ₹3 crore from hawkers by charging hefty amounts per stall near Ruby Crossing.
Right now, Ghosh is on the run and wanted in another extortion case as well.
Police say they're looking into all the complaints, while the victim has called for police intervention.