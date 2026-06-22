Kolkata police enforce Muharram diversions and parking bans June 17-26
Heads up, Kolkata! From June 17 to 26, the city will see special traffic diversions and restrictions for Muharram processions.
Police are banning parking along procession routes and tweaking movement across key roads to keep things safe and smooth for everyone during this important time.
Central-north Kolkata goods-vehicle ban except essentials
Central and north Kolkata will feel the biggest impact. On June 24 at 2:30pm. Brabourne Road, Canning Street, and Lalbazar Street will be busy with a Mughal procession.
Then on June 26 from Burrabazar at 8:00am Sealdah Flyover and Beliaghata Main Road will be affected starting from 7:30am.
Goods vehicles (except those carrying essentials like medicines or LPG) won't be allowed from June 25 at 4:00pm until early morning on June 27.
Garden Reach Oudh Family procession closures
Garden Reach in south Kolkata will also see road closures during the Oudh Family processions on June 26.
If you're heading out, check real-time traffic updates so you don't get stuck or delayed during these days.