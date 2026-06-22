Kolkata police enforce Muharram diversions and parking bans June 17-26

Central-north Kolkata goods-vehicle ban except essentials

Central and north Kolkata will feel the biggest impact. On June 24 at 2:30pm. Brabourne Road, Canning Street, and Lalbazar Street will be busy with a Mughal procession.

Then on June 26 from Burrabazar at 8:00am Sealdah Flyover and Beliaghata Main Road will be affected starting from 7:30am.

Goods vehicles (except those carrying essentials like medicines or LPG) won't be allowed from June 25 at 4:00pm until early morning on June 27.