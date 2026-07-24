Kolkata Police files FIR against Trinamool Congress over Cathedral Road
India
Kolkata Police has filed an FIR against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress after her Martyrs's Day rally on July 21 broke some serious rules.
The High Court had only allowed one side of Cathedral Road to be blocked, but both sides ended up closed, leaving the city stuck in hours-long traffic jams.
Calcutta HC adjourns Abhishek Banerjee hearing
Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's request for protection from multiple FIRs has been pushed to July 30 by the Calcutta High Court.