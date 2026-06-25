Kolkata Police issues Muharram advisory on Noise Pollution Rules 2010 India Jun 25, 2026

With Muharram around the corner, Kolkata Police has put out a clear advisory asking everyone to keep loudspeakers, microphones, and drums in check.

They are sticking to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2010 and reminding folks about limits set by the Environment Department and the Pollution Control Board.

A recent Calcutta High Court ruling backs this up, saying sound should not go beyond set levels.