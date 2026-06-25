Kolkata Police issues Muharram advisory on Noise Pollution Rules 2010
India
With Muharram around the corner, Kolkata Police has put out a clear advisory asking everyone to keep loudspeakers, microphones, and drums in check.
They are sticking to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2010 and reminding folks about limits set by the Environment Department and the Pollution Control Board.
A recent Calcutta High Court ruling backs this up, saying sound should not go beyond set levels.
City police to enforce noise limits
If anyone breaks these noise rules, legal action will follow: no exceptions.
Police stations across the city have been told to monitor festivities closely and act fast if things get too loud.
The goal is to make sure celebrations stay respectful of the law and the environment.