Kolkata police summon Abhishek Banerjee's PA Sumit Roy for questioning
India
Kolkata police have called in Sumit Roy, the personal assistant of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, for questioning about a scuffle at Banerjee's office on August 27.
The fight broke out when city officials tried to take down a TMC billboard, and now Roy is set to meet investigators on September 7.
Sumit Roy's statement seen as crucial
Police say Roy's statement is important as the investigation continues.
Several big TMC names, including Banerjee, are facing charges like obstructing officials and unlawful assembly. 14 people have already been arrested.
Meanwhile, Derek O'Brien claims police went too far during the incident, making this a heated issue for both the party and law enforcement.