Kolkata police to collect voice samples in Chorbagan stampede probe
India
Kolkata police are moving to collect voice samples from two suspects after this year's tragic Durga Puja stampede at Chorbagan, which was sparked by loudspeaker announcements and led to 19 deaths.
The goal is to see if the voices of Sanjib Raha and Kushal Majumdar match those heard in recordings from the day of the incident.
Police secure evidence, record 60 statements
Police have gathered audio and video clips from that day, hoping these will help piece together what actually happened.
They have also recorded statements from about 60 people, including injured visitors and crowd managers, to get a clearer picture.
Meanwhile, a special investigation team is making sure all evidence stays secure as the probe continues.