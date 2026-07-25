Kolkata protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET leak
On Friday, protests in central Kolkata over the alleged NEET paper leak turned violent, with demonstrators blocking roads and clashing with police.
The rally, organized by Left student groups and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the scrapping of the National Testing Agency.
Things escalated quickly, leading to stone pelting and even attacks on journalists covering the scene.
Police: 11 arrested were not students
Police say none of the 11 people arrested were students; instead, they're calling them "trouble mongers" linked to vandalism and media attacks.
Two suspects were caught trying to leave West Bengal.
Investigators are now checking CCTV footage, hinting that more arrests could follow as they piece together what happened during those tense hours.