Kolkata protesters demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged NEET leak

On Friday, protests in central Kolkata over the alleged NEET paper leak turned violent, with demonstrators blocking roads and clashing with police.

The rally, organized by Left student groups and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters, demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the scrapping of the National Testing Agency.

Things escalated quickly, leading to stone pelting and even attacks on journalists covering the scene.