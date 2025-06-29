Kolkata gang-rape case: Police warn against communal narrative

The Kolkata Police have issued a warning against spreading false narratives in the gang-rape case of a female student at South Calcutta Law College. The police said some "unscrupulous elements" are trying to give a communal color to the incident. They assured that all legal and investigative measures are being taken in accordance with the law.

Arrests confirmed Three arrested in connection with incident The police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident. The accused include Manojit Mishra, a staff member at the college, and students Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee. The prime accused was a temporary non-teaching staff member at the college and had links with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). They were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till July 1.

Assault details Accused filmed the assault, threatened victim The victim alleged that the accused filmed the assault on a mobile phone and threatened to upload it online if she spoke about it. The incident took place inside a guard room on the college premises between 7:30pm and 10:50pm on June 25. After informing her parents, they contacted the police.