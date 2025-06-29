Kolkata gangrape case: NCW member denied access to victim

National Commission for Women (NCW) member Archana Majumdar has alleged that she was denied access to the victim and the crime scene in a Kolkata gangrape case. The incident involved a 24-year-old law student, who was allegedly raped at South Calcutta Law College on Wednesday. So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Police criticism NCW member slams police Majumdar slammed the police for not letting her meet the victim or see the crime scene. She said, "They (police) are neither letting us meet the victim, see the crime scene, nor did they let us take any photographs." The NCW member also alleged that police were unaware of the survivor's family's whereabouts.

Medical findings Medical report confirms signs of sexual violence The victim had gone to the college to fill out exam forms when she was allegedly assaulted after rejecting a marriage proposal from the main accused. A medical examination of the victim confirmed "forceful penetration," as well as bite marks and scratches. The report also noted abrasion marks around her neck and on her breasts. However, it stated there were no cuts or lacerations on her body.

Arrests and investigation SIT formed; 4 people arrested Four people have been arrested in connection with the case, including a security guard. The police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar Ghosal to expedite the probe. The accused include Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, who are reportedly linked to Trinamool Congress's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).