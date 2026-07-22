Kolkata reports 8 new COVID-19 cases amid West Bengal wave

Symptoms like high fever and cough are common, and two adults needed ICU care for low oxygen, but are now stable.

Experts say this feels similar to the mild Omicron wave, though older people or those with health issues should still be careful.

A 10-year-old boy from Garia was also hospitalized with both COVID-19 and pneumonia; he's stable now, but his family is being tested and his mother is isolating as a precaution.

Doctors remind everyone: if you have a long-lasting fever or trouble breathing, get checked out, and don't forget those masks and good hygiene habits!