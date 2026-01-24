Kolkata: Republic Day parade rehearsals to shake up city traffic—here's what you need to know
Kolkata's gearing up for Republic Day, and that means parade rehearsals at Maidan are bringing some serious traffic changes, with the final dress rehearsal on January 24, 2026, and the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026 (with rehearsals/closures around these dates).
The last big rehearsal is on Saturday, January 24, 2026, before the main event on Monday, January 26, 2026.
If you're out and about, expect road closures and diversions during these times.
Which roads are affected?
Major stretches like Kingsway (as & when considered necessary), Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Queensway, Casuarina Avenue, Plassey Gate Road, Khidderpore Road—and even Red Road—will be off-limits to vehicles during rehearsal hours.
Goods vehicles can't use St. Georges Gate Road or Strand Road when the military is moving through.
What should commuters do?
If your route includes BBD Bag or Red Road (especially from Howrah), get ready for detours via AJC Bose Road or J.L. Nehru Road among others.
Police will be guiding traffic on the ground—so if you're driving or taking a cab on the rehearsal or Republic Day dates (notably Jan 24 and Jan 26, 2026), keep an eye out for signs and listen to directions from officers to avoid getting stuck.