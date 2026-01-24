Kolkata: Republic Day parade rehearsals to shake up city traffic—here's what you need to know India Jan 24, 2026

Kolkata's gearing up for Republic Day, and that means parade rehearsals at Maidan are bringing some serious traffic changes, with the final dress rehearsal on January 24, 2026, and the Republic Day parade on January 26, 2026 (with rehearsals/closures around these dates).

The last big rehearsal is on Saturday, January 24, 2026, before the main event on Monday, January 26, 2026.

If you're out and about, expect road closures and diversions during these times.