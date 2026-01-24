Kolkata: Speeding luxury car crashes Red Road security during R-Day rehearsal
India
A luxury car sped through a restricted, high-security stretch of Kolkata's Red Road on Saturday morning—right in the middle of Republic Day parade rehearsals—and crashed into a guardrail while trying to escape.
No one was injured.
Driver arrested; police investigate security breach
Police quickly arrested the driver for ignoring stop signals and entering the no-go zone. The car was seized. It lacked valid insurance and a pollution certificate.
This has raised concerns because it's not the first time—back in 2016, a similar crash during rehearsals led to tragic consequences.
An investigation is underway.