Kolkata SRFTI students protest denial of mess and gym access
Students at Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) are protesting what they call a denial of basic needs, like access to the mess and gym, after the institute mess had remained closed since October 17 and access to the gym, music room and New CRT had been restricted by the administration.
The move, students feel, is aimed at breaking their sit-in, which began after security concerns and clashes on campus.
SRFTI students' union denies allegations
The protest kicked off after a September 27 clash during an outside event, with students demanding better campus safety.
Even after being told to vacate hostels and pause classes on October 16, many have stayed put, pointing to unresolved issues like a projectile attack earlier this month.
Six students were suspended for alleged misconduct; spokesperson for the SRFTI students' union Sudip Chakraborty denied the allegations and said the students would take legal action in response to the charges.