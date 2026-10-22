Kolkata SRFTI students protest denial of mess and gym access

Students at Kolkata's Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) are protesting what they call a denial of basic needs, like access to the mess and gym, after the institute mess had remained closed since October 17 and access to the gym, music room and New CRT had been restricted by the administration.

The move, students feel, is aimed at breaking their sit-in, which began after security concerns and clashes on campus.