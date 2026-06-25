Kolkata Taratala collapse kills 9, injures 20, Adhikari pledges ₹10L
India
A warehouse under construction in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on Wednesday, leaving nine people dead and 20 injured.
Rescue teams managed to pull 21 people from the debris.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has promised ₹10 lakh for families who lost loved ones and ₹1 lakh for those hurt.
Five arrested over Taratala plan flaws
Five people have been arrested after engineers found problems with the building plan, which had been approved by the previous Trinamool Congress government.
In response, Adhikari has paused all under-construction commercial projects from that era until July 31 and ordered a comprehensive audit to prevent more disasters.
Injured survivors are being treated in hospitals, with one person critical and four others seriously hurt.