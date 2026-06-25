Kolkata Taratala shed collapse kills 8, PM announces support ₹200,000/₹50,000

Police arrest 3, SIT probes collapse

The Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are still working at the site to help those affected.

Police have arrested three people connected to the collapse, including a building supervisor.

The West Bengal government has set up a Special Investigation Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee to find out what caused the disaster.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared that most of the injured are now out of danger.