Kolkata Taratala shed collapse kills 8, PM announces support ₹200,000/₹50,000
India
A shed collapsed in Kolkata's Taratala area on Wednesday, leaving eight people dead and 20 injured.
Prime Minister Modi has stepped in to offer support: families of those who lost their lives will receive ₹200,000 each, and injured survivors will get ₹50,000.
Police arrest 3, SIT probes collapse
The Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are still working at the site to help those affected.
Police have arrested three people connected to the collapse, including a building supervisor.
The West Bengal government has set up a Special Investigation Team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Joysurja Mukherjee to find out what caused the disaster.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari shared that most of the injured are now out of danger.