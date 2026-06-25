Kolkata Taratala warehouse collapse kills 5, 18 trapped, 2 arrested
India
An under-construction warehouse in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on June 24, leaving five workers dead and at least 18 trapped.
Two people, including the structural engineer, have been arrested, and police have filed charges against six.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to dig deeper into what went wrong.
Adhikari calls for Kolkata building stay
Rescue teams are still working to reach those trapped, using drilled holes to supply oxygen and food.
The site had around 50 to 60 workers when the collapse happened.
In response, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for a stay on all building activities across Kolkata until an audit is completed by July 31.