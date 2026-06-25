Kolkata Taratala warehouse collapse kills 5 and prompts 5 arrests

Kolkata construction halted until July 31

Those taken into custody include the site supervisor, fabricator, land lessee, labor supplier, and the person who handled municipal approvals.

A Special Investigation Team is digging into possible construction mistakes, like using tin sheets under concrete roofs.

Rescue teams managed to pull out 25 people from the rubble, but locals worry more might still be trapped.

In response, all construction projects in Kolkata are paused until July 31 while safety audits get underway.