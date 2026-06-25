Kolkata Taratala warehouse collapse kills 5 and prompts 5 arrests
A warehouse under construction in Kolkata's Taratala area collapsed on June 24, leaving five people dead and 20 injured.
Police quickly arrested five individuals connected to the project (including a structural engineer) after registering a case for culpable homicide.
The tragedy has sparked big concerns about safety and how the building was put together.
Kolkata construction halted until July 31
Those taken into custody include the site supervisor, fabricator, land lessee, labor supplier, and the person who handled municipal approvals.
A Special Investigation Team is digging into possible construction mistakes, like using tin sheets under concrete roofs.
Rescue teams managed to pull out 25 people from the rubble, but locals worry more might still be trapped.
In response, all construction projects in Kolkata are paused until July 31 while safety audits get underway.