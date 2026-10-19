Kolkata tightens Durga Puja security after Chorabagan stampede kills 19
After a heartbreaking stampede at the Chorabagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal left 19 people dead and 25 injured on October 17, Kolkata has quickly ramped up security for the rest of the festival.
More police are now on duty, extra medical teams have been sent to major pandals, and crowd restrictions are in place near the site to keep everyone safe.
West Bengal chief minister announces 25L compensation
West Bengal's chief minister announced ₹25 lakh compensation for the family of each person who died and a Group D government job to an eligible member of each affected family.
A Special Investigation Team led by a Calcutta High Court judge is looking into what went wrong with crowd control.
Senior police officers are back on duty at big pandals, and medical college teams are ready across the city, making safety a top priority this festive season.