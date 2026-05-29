Kolkata to host International Yoga Day, West Bengal's 1st time

Yoga 365 enrolls over 2L

Prime Minister Modi is expected to attend, making it one of West Bengal's first major central events since the BJP took charge.

This year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," puts a fresh focus on staying fit, both physically and mentally, as we get older.

Plus, thousands joined yoga demos at Yoga Mahotsav, new digital platforms were launched, and over 200,000 people have already joined free yoga training sessions as part of the "Yoga 365" campaign.