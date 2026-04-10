Kolkata tutor barred from student's washroom sparks Reddit debate
India
A Kolkata tutor was told he couldn't use the washroom at a student's house; the mother told him to use the society's common washroom because she did not allow teachers to use their washroom.
Instead, he was asked to use the common facility in their building.
The story hit Reddit and quickly got people talking about how educators are treated.
Social media highlights teacher disrespect
Social media users were pretty stunned and backed the tutor's choice to stop teaching there.
One person pointed out how parents sometimes don't follow the values they teach their kids.
Many others chimed in with similar experiences, highlighting that respect for teachers still has a long way to go.