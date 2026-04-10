Kolkata tutor barred from student's washroom sparks Reddit debate India Apr 10, 2026

A Kolkata tutor was told he couldn't use the washroom at a student's house; the mother told him to use the society's common washroom because she did not allow teachers to use their washroom.

Instead, he was asked to use the common facility in their building.

The story hit Reddit and quickly got people talking about how educators are treated.