Kolkata warehouse collapse hampers rescue due to missing attendance records

Four arrested as approvals probed

Four people have been arrested so far, including the building supervisor and those involved in renting and supplying labor.

One of the four arrested has a criminal record; the deceased principal contractor also had a criminal record including an extortion case.

Police are now waiting on municipal documents to check if the warehouse had proper approvals.

The Special Investigation Team is focused on sorting out these missing records and approvals to understand what caused this tragedy and who's responsible.