Kolkata warehouse collapse hampers rescue due to missing attendance records
A warehouse in Kolkata collapsed on Wednesday, and rescue teams are struggling because they don't know exactly how many workers were inside: the attendance records are missing.
Around 20 to 30 laborers were believed to be present, but without clear numbers, it's tough for officials to figure out if anyone is still trapped.
Even after finding the main contractor's body, crews are pushing ahead with the search.
Four arrested as approvals probed
Four people have been arrested so far, including the building supervisor and those involved in renting and supplying labor.
One of the four arrested has a criminal record; the deceased principal contractor also had a criminal record including an extortion case.
Police are now waiting on municipal documents to check if the warehouse had proper approvals.
The Special Investigation Team is focused on sorting out these missing records and approvals to understand what caused this tragedy and who's responsible.